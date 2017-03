FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A police van and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Monday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue at 6 p.m. on report of the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Although at least one person was reported as being seriously hurt, police at the scene told a NewsChannel 15 photographer that everyone involved appeared to be fine.

It is not known at this time what caused the crash.