Trump supporters rally at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some 30 President Donald Trump supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse to denounce what they see as unfair treatment of the Republican.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2mqbaBy ) reports they gathered Saturday as part of “March 4 Trump” rallies nationwide. National organizers say “a seditious fringe has resolved to sabotage” Trump.

A local organizer, 61-year-old Patty Collins, of Indianapolis, said Trump’s critics “aren’t giving him a chance.” A 34-year-old, James Arbogast, added about Trump detractors that it’s “not business as usual in Washington and they can’t stand it.”

One attendee held a sign saying, “The silent majority stands with Trump.” Some passing cars honked in support. Others shouted disapproval.

Anti-Trump protests have been held at the Statehouse. One on Jan. 21 drew 5,000 people to express concern Trump could undermine women’s rights.

