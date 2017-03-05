Nonprofit gifts Warsaw veteran with free, brand new home

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw veteran is finally coming home and a brand new house will be waiting for him when he gets back thanks to a military nonprofit.

Operation Fallen Home, a non-profit which provides custom-built, mortgage free homes to America’s military heroes and the widows of the fallen, broke ground on a home for Army Staff Sergeant Justin Raymer Saturday. East Ontario Lane in Warsaw was filled with American flags and military personnel, as representatives of the organization helped Raymer and his family celebrate the occasion.

Raymer served for 15 years. Injuries he suffered while serving tours of duty in Iraq have left him with a traumatic brain injury. Raymer was injured in a Scud attack and a friendly fire incident. He was hurt when a roadside bomb blew up the truck he was riding in.

Since his days of service, he’s lived in a rented home in Georgia with his wife and five children. He’s been missing his family up in Indiana.

That’s why he applied for Operation Finally Home’s process and they chose to admit him. They’re putting forward the builders, contractors, suppliers and time for his new home. The organization and The Warsaw community are covering all the costs through donations.

“I feel very honored,” Raymer said. “It’s overwhelming to have the city pull together like this to help our family. It’s very humbling.”

The Raymer’s new home will be ready for move-in this September.