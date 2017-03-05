Non-profit serving disabled persons to host ‘Blues Bash’ fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March is National Disabilities Month. One group working to promote the value and empowerment of those with disabilities is The League.

According to census data, about 43,000 people with disabilities reside in Allen County.

In order to raise money to better the lives of those they serve, The League is hosting a fundraising event called “Blues Bash” on Saturday, May 6. The event will feature eclectic blues artist, Toronzo Cannon from Chicago. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. VIP ticket holders will be able to enjoy a soul food dinner.

The League organization began in 1946, initially only serving the blind. The organization has since grown to serve anyone with any disability.

For more information, visit The League.