My Hometown: The Trap Door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Live storytelling has been a popular activity in larger cities and now, thanks to one city native, the art form has been brought here to Fort Wayne.

Under the name The Trap Door, Fort Wayne native Ben Larson and his crew introduced live storytelling to Fort Wayne’s art scene.

Larson was prompted to introduce the art form into the city after seeing how popular public storytelling has gotten in bigger cities and through podcasts.

“Is the first art form–storytelling. So we’re really just trying to keep that going,” Larson said. “Keep that alive. It’s the most ancient form of entertainment.”

While daydreaming about bringing the art form to Fort Wayne, Larson fell through, of all things, a trap door.

“I thought well knowing my luck I’d fall through the trap door and the stage and it just sort of stuck,” Larson said.

The guidelines to live storytelling are thin. Someone shares a true story, unscripted, ranging from funny or romantic to gruesome or tragic. It’s a vulnerability that reveals a glimpse into someone’s life, while connecting the audience to each other and the storyteller.

“The process of telling a story is one of the fastest, quickest ways I think to immediately get to the heart of what a place or a person is like,” Becca Bell said. “Everybody has a story. I think it was all of our hope, that everybody would walk out of one of these shows feeling different about their fellow man I guess,” John Cheesebrew said. Both Bell and Cheesebrew are part of the team with Larson and share stories as well.

What Larson starting diving into about a year and half ago has gotten so big they’ve had to find a new location, they started at The B Side in One Lucky Guitar and had to move to a bigger space at Art Link.

Their first show there were about 25 people, their last show had about 130.

It wasn’t guaranteed that people would be into this and it would catch on, but The Trap Door has brought live storytelling to life in Fort Wayne,

“People in Fort Wayne are open to wanting to learn about their neighbors and wanting to connect with their people and wanting to empathize with people that are different than them and that’s something we definitely need everywhere but it Fort Wayne as well,” Larson said.

The group meets every third Thursday of every month at ArtLink.

For more information or to learn how you can tell your story, visit The Trap Door and the Trap Door at The B-Side Facebook pages.

*Filmed and edited by Photojournalist Jake Weaver