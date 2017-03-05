Man dies after neighbors pull him from fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man is dead after a fire in the 500 block of Lawton Place late Saturday night.

According to a FWFD release, someone called 911 to report a fire in another apartment in his building. A minute later, someone in the neighboring home called 911 to report the fire.

The neighbors forced their way into the rear apartment where the fire was coming from and dragged the man outside. They attempted to revive the man with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters got to the house three minutes after the call and got the fire under control 5 minutes later. The building suffered moderate fire damage, minor water damage and minor smoke damage.

The incident remains under investigation.