FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – The Komets enjoy weekend sets with Wheeling.

Fort Wayne sweeps the Nailers for the second straight weekend as they win on Sunday, 2-1. Mike Cazzola scored the game-winning goal just 26 seconds into the third period for the Komets. Pat Nagle also made 30 saves in the victory at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are back in action on Friday on the road in Indianapolis.