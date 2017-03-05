Indiana Legislature reached halfway point

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control Indiana’s Statehouse said they wanted a break from divisive social issues that embroiled the Legislature in recent years.

But with the session half over, it appears what lawmakers are actually taking a break from is their plan to steer clear of social issues.

Republican leaders say their main focus is on big issues, including a long-term plan that would raise taxes to fix Indiana’s crumbling infrastructure. Lawmakers are also writing the state’s two-year budget.

But two divisive abortion bills and a school prayer measure are advancing.

That could set the stage for a dramatic second half.