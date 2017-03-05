Broadway star to headline gala at Fort Wayne Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre will host a gala featuring a popular Broadway star as the headliner.

The ‘Marquee Gala: Broadway on the Boulevard’ will be held on March 29 at 5 p.m.

The fundraising event will feature Broadway star, and Tony and Grammy-award winning vocalist Billy Porter who has performed on stage in hits like “Kinky Boots,” “Miss Saigon,” and “Dreamgirls.”

Before the concert, guests will dine on a four-course meal served in the ballroom. Each course will be from a downtown Fort Wayne restaurant. Guests will also take a behind-the-scenes path to the stage, the press release said.

Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase tickets for the ‘Marquee Gala,’ visit Ticketmaster.