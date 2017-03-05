Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Regionals are a grueling one day affair to see who will advance to semi-state. Here are the games that will take place this weekend.

In 4A, North Side will face Homestead in the Logansport Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M. Warsaw battles East Chicago in the Michigan City Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M.

In 3A, Bishop Luers will face Fairfield in the Marion Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M. New Haven takes on Tipton immediately following that game.

In 2A Central Noble will face Gary Roosevelt in the North Judson Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M. Also, Southwood meets up with Frankton in the Lapel Regional on March 11 at noon.

In 1A, Lakewood Park will face Oregon-Davis in the Triton Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M.