Alley shooting sends one to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a neighborhood northwest of downtown early Sunday morning.

Police were initially called to the area of Sherman Blvd. and 4th St. around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was found shot nearby.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Officers located a possible scene of the shooting in an alley between St. Marys Ave., 3rd St., Sinclair St. and Oakland St.

Several shell casings were found around a car parked in the alley.

Officers searched the area and knocked on doors, but weren’t able to come up with much information.

The incident remains under investigation.