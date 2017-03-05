3/4 Boys Basketball Recap – Sectional Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ve heard of the Thilla in Manilla – you can call this the Clash at Carroll.

In the highly anticipated matchup in 4A at Carroll High School that everyone wanted to see, North Side beats Snider, 60-45. Keion Brooks Jr. scores a team-best 17 points for the Legends. Jaylen Butz added 14 points and Davontae Kinnie also had 12. Panther’s Michael Barnfield scored 14 points while Malik Williams only scored 6 on the night.

North Side will face Homestead in the Logansport Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M.

In the Wayne High School sectional, Homestead tops Muncie Central, 66-58. The Spartans earn the sectional title for a fourth straight year and Brandon Durnell led Homestead with 20 points. The Bearcat’s Tyrek Vicks and Christian Wells both had 12 points

Homestead will face North Side in the Logansport Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M.

Also in a 4A sectional final at the Elkhart Central High School, Warsaw advances past Goshen 32. Kyle Mangas scored a team-high 23 points for the Tigers.

Warsaw will face East Chicago in the Michigan City Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M.

In the 3A sectional final at Garrett High School, New Haven beats Angola, 42-30

The Bulldogs will face Tipton in the Marion Regional on March 11 at noon.

At Bellmont High School, Bishop Luers wins in a rematch with Columbia City, 45-35. JJ Foster Jr. scored 19 points to lead the Knights and Anton Berry added 11. Parker Hazen led Columbia City with 21 points.

Bishop Luers will face Fairfield in the Marion Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M.

Also in a 3A sectional final at Wawasee High School, Fairfield eeks by West Noble, 59-49.

Fairfield will face Bishop Luers in the Marion Regional on March 11 at 10 A.M.

In 2A sectional final at Woodlan High School, Churubusco beats Eastside, 65-56.

Churubusco will face MC Marquette in the North Judson Regional on March 11 at 10:30 A.M.

At Westview High School, Central Noble tops LaVille, 56-50.

Central Noble will face Gary Roosevelt in the North Judson Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M.

After pulling off a big up set yesterday at Oak Hill in 2A, Southwood followed it up by beating Manchester, 54-49.

Southwood will face Frankton in the Lapel Regional on March 11 at noon.

Finally in the 1A sectional final at Bethany Christian High School, Lakewood Park Christian beats Blackhawk Christian at the end, 77-75. Keegan Fetters hit the game-winning basket with just 3.5 seconds remaining.

Lakewood Park will face Oregon-Davis in the Triton Regional on March 11 at 12:30 P.M.