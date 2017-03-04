Supporters gather to ‘March 4 Trump’ amidst counter-protest

FORT WAYNE – Amidst a counter-protest, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to hold a rally.

Around 20 people stood in solidarity to deliver a pro-Trump message, many of them holding flags and signs and wearing Trump gear. Meanwhile, nearly double participated in the counter-protest, many of them holding signs in support of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The rally was part of a national effort known as “March 4 Trump.” Rallies have been planned throughout the day across the country.

