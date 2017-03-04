Police locate body of missing Indianapolis woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police announced that they have found the body of an Indianapolis woman who went missing Friday afternoon.

Jacqueline Watts, 33, was found dead at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning on a sandbar on the Flatrock River in Columbus after a search was conducted.

Police said that her car was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus.

Authorities indicated that Watts was dropping off pets at a relatives’ house and hadn’t been heard from since.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689.