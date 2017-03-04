Man arrested on drug, child neglect charges during search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police recovered marijuana, heroin and weapons while serving a searching warrant Friday afternoon and arrested a man on drug-related felonies and child neglect, according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Fort Wayne police served the warrant at 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue.

Police arrested 28-year-old Adrian Eguia on multiple felonies, including dealing heroin, marijuana, and neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of being an unlicensed driver, the press release said.

The press release indicated that during the course of the search, detectives located the following evidence:

155.2 grams of marijuana, 62 grams of it located on the floor in a child’s bedroom.

41.1 grams of heroin, with loose heroin lined up on the coffee table next to a child’s bib.

A Smith and Wesson 40MM semi-automatic handgun in an open computer bag on the bedroom floor.

A Taurus .38cal revolver located on the floor next to the bed.

A digital scale and numerous partially smoked marijuana joints located throughout the home.

The case is being forwarded to the Department of Child Services for follow-up investigations. The press release did not mention if anyone else was at the home during the search.