Indiana holds off Ohio State to win season finale 96-92

James Blackmon Jr. added 22 points and eight rebounds as Indiana used a hot start and held off a second-half Ohio State rally to beat the Buckeyes 96-92

Indiana's James Blackmon, left, dribbles past Ohio State's JaQuan Lyle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Indiana beat Ohio State 96-92.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Robert Johnson scored 26 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 22 points and eight rebounds as Indiana used a hot start and held off a second-half Ohio State rally to beat the Buckeyes 96-92 on Saturday afternoon.
Down by 14 at the half, Ohio State came out with a 13-3 run to start the second half and tied the game at 64 on a Jae’Sean Tate layup with just under nine minutes left.
But Indiana (17-14, 7-11 Big Ten) put together a 10-1 run, went up by seven when Ohio State called a timeout with 6:07 left, and held off the Buckeyes down the stretch.
A C.J. Jackson 3-pointer got Ohio State to within two points, 94-92, with three seconds remaining. But Marc Loving had to foul Blackmon, and he hit a pair of foul shots to put it out of reach.
Josh Newkirk finished with 18 points and Thomas Bryant added 16 for the Hoosiers, who finished a disappointing regular season on a high note heading into next week’s Big Ten Tournament.
Tate led Ohio State with 20 points, and Trevor Thompson had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ohio State (17-14, 7-11) lost for the first time in three games.

