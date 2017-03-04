Hudson man killed in DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hudson man was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Auburn, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the crash happened at 1:10 p.m. at State Road 8 and State Road 1 approximately nine miles east of Auburn.

Police said a vehicle driven by 84-year-old William H. Whitehouse was north on S.R. 1 when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. Investigators said Whitehouse continued into the intersection and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Austin M. Bihn, 21, Fort Wayne.

Whitehouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bihn did not have visible injuries, according to police, but was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital as a precaution. Bihn also had a 15-month-old passenger in the vehicle who was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital because of bruising. A second passenger in Bihn’s vehicle, 22-year-old Haley D. Vorhees of Fort Wayne, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with head and neck injuries.

Police did not release conditions of the two passengers in Bihn’s vehicle. Investigators said air bags deployed in Bihn’s vehicle and the child was in a proper child restraint device.

Whitehouse was wearing a seatbelt but was partially ejected from his vehicle. Police said the DeKalb County Coroner is working to determine if Whitehouse perhaps had a medical episode prior to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.