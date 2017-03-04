Fort Wayne woman starts female leadership campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman started a leadership campaign to empower younger women and girls.

Dawn Rosemond is an author, mother, wife, partner in a law firm, and founder of the leadership campaign, Reign.

Rosemond has been named one of the most influential African Americans by INK Magazine. She has an app coming out called REIGNdrop designed to help women take control of their destinies, according to a press release from Rosemond’s publicist.

Dawn has been tapped as a guest speaker at the upcoming Young Leaders of Indiana “My City” Summit, Fort Wayne Debutante Cotillion, and Canterbury School’s Courageous Conversations Diversity Summit, the press release said.

For more information you can contact Dawn at info@reigntoday.com.