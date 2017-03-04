Endowments at small Indiana colleges struggle in last decade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials overseeing endowments at some of Indiana’s smaller colleges and universities have cut back on spending, or are considering doing so, after struggling to increase their funds’ size over the past 10 years.

The Indianapolis Business Journal (http://bit.ly/2mkqq2a ) reports that schools spend a certain amount of their endowments each year, and they expect investment returns to cover that spending and inflation. Returns at many schools in Indiana have barely accomplished that or have even fallen short over the past decade, prompting administrators to rethink assumptions on spending and investment. Officials at several Indiana schools say historical spending rates aren’t sustainable because many endowments are about the size they were a decade ago. ___ Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

