Dogs come out for SPCA’s Pawject Runway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a dozen dogs strutted their best on the runway for the Allen County SPCA’s Pawject Runway.

The event features talented groomers from Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Dogs are turned into works of art to compete for top prizes, according to the Allen County SPCA.

Those in attendance could take pictures, enjoy food, and participate in a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event help benefit the Angel Fund. That organization helps special needs and at-risk dogs and cats.

“This is such a fun event for Fort Wayne,” said Allen County SPCA Executive Director Jessica Henry in a statement. “It allows groomers to showcase their skills and pet lovers to support a great cause. Pawject Runway supports our Angel Fund, which helps us care for pets whose needs go above and beyond vaccinations and routine spay/neuter surgeries. The animals who have benefited from the Angel Fund have fought against great odds and are now in forever homes. Their before and afters are shocking, and it’s because of events such as Pawject Runway that we can continue this level of care.”

The event took place at Hotel Fort Wayne.

For more information about the Allen County SPCA, visit their Facebook Page.