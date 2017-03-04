Bishop Dwenger claims regional gymnastics title

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to a first-place finish in the all-around by junior Elaine Cornewell it was Bishop Dwenger claiming the regional gymnastics crown Friday night at Huntington North High School.

Dwenger scored 111.275 points, with Carroll coming in second at 108.625 and Homestead third at 108.050. All three advance to the state meet at Ball State University next Saturday.

Elkhart Central, Wawasee, and East Noble came in fourth through sixth, respectively.

Cornewell’s score of 37.200 edged Homestead sophomore Catherine Milne at 36.875 for the all-around championship. Carroll’s Carroll McKinley was third at 36.600 while Dwenger’s Sophia Wright-Turflinger and Homestead’s Olivia Cronenwett round out the top five.