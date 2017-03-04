Allen County Dems elect new leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Democratic Party elected new leadership at a reorganization caucus Saturday morning.

Mindy Rogers was elected chair of the Democratic Party Saturday morning at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters.

The Allen County Republican Party also held a reorganization caucus where Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill served as the keynote speaker.

Steve Shine was re-elected GOP chair, a role he has held for 24 years. Meanwhile, Ron Williams was elected secretary, Bob Lee as treasurer, and Candance Friese was re-elected as vice chair.