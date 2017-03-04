Allen County Dems elect new leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Democratic Party elected new leadership at a reorganization caucus Saturday morning.

Democratic Chairman Mindy Rogers speaking with a constituent at the Allen County democratic headquarters on Saturday, March 4.
Mindy Rogers was elected chair of the Democratic Party Saturday morning at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters.

The Allen County Republican Party also held a reorganization caucus where Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill served as the keynote speaker.

Steve Shine was re-elected GOP chair, a role he has held for 24 years. Meanwhile, Ron Williams was elected secretary, Bob Lee as treasurer, and Candance Friese was re-elected as vice chair.

