Upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacancy draws 21 applicants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two dozen attorneys and judges are seeking to fill an upcoming vacancy on Indiana’s Supreme Court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission has received 21 applications for the seat currently held by Justice Robert D. Rucker who is retiring this spring after 26 years on the court. None of the applicants are from northeast Indiana.

It’s the job of the seven-member commission to recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on the court. Applicants must be an Indiana resident and a member of the Indiana bar for ten years or an Indiana judge for five years.

Interviews are public and begin March 20 at the Indiana State House. A second round of interviews will be held April 17-19.

The commission will vote publicly and recommend three finalists. Gov. Eric Holcomb then has 60 days to make an appointment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.