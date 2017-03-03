Suspect leads police on cross-county chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A suspect is in custody after leading police on a multi-county chase and barricading himself inside his vehicle. Officers closed off all of State Blvd to Clinton Street in Fort Wayne when the suspect came to a stop and refused to leave the vehicle. Around 10:15pm he was finally taken into custody.

The chase began near Syracuse in Kosciusko County around 9:30 p.m. Friday. An officer attempted to make a traffic stop after determining the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and sped away.

