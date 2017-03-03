Semi flips on its side, spills load of drywall on I-469 E

A flatbed semi carrying drywall flipped on its side, spilling its load across I-469 E on Friday, March 3.
ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – A flatbed semi carrying drywall flipped on its side, and spilled its load across I-469 eastbound near the I-69 southbound interchange in Roanoke.

Police responded to the area Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Traffic appears to be moving around the crash and the exit from I-69 southbound to I-469 eastbound is not closed.

The driver of the semi was the only one involved in the crash and he was unharmed.

Police at the scene told a NewsChannel 15 photographer that the area should be cleaned up soon.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Semi rollover crash

