Police: FW street gang ‘main instigator’ of 2014 violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A two and a half year long investigation has led to four gang members behind bars on an 18 count indictment. U.S. Attorney David Capp says the men are accused of attempted murder, when they conspired to kill two members of a different gang. So what do these arrests mean for safety in the Summit City?

According to police Demetri Beachem, William Beamon, Kyombe Bolden, and Ronnie Burrus belong to the “2500” gang. It started in the 2500 block of Caroline Street in Fort Wayne in 2012. This particular gang was connected to many of the shootings in 2014, according to Sgt. Gary Hensler of FWPD’s Gang Unit. That year there were 93 shootings and 16 of them were fatal.

“They were very prominent,” said Sgt. Hensler. “One of the two main instigators of the violence in 2014.”

A shooting in 2014 launched the joint investigation with FWPD and the FBI. Hensler said they have made it their business to know everything about “2500.”

“Vehicles that they’re in, hangouts, where they deal their narcotics,” said Hensler. “We go out there stop them, make arrests, and get them with guns.”

That is how they were able to help the FBI make the most recent arrest. Hensler said there aren’t as many active gang members now. There are about 20 confirmed members and 20 others who may not official be members but are associated with them.

“A lot of the homicides,” he said. “They have been jailed, arrested, shot, dead, or aged out of the gang since then.”

There are still several other gangs in Fort Wayne. Hensler said there could be as many as 10 gangs that are still active and violent. Authorities are confident this recent gang arrest won’t be the last.

“The main goal of this is to prevent violence on the street, to keep kids from getting shot. Kids from shooting,” said Hensler.