Man connected to fatal hit and run arrested, charges filed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a BMW who police said ran away from a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed two people was arrested Friday evening.

Justin T. Votaw, 31, of Fort Wayne was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. Friday on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury and death, according to Officer Taylor with the Allen County Jail.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Votaw was the driver of a BMW that crashed into two other vehicles on the evening of Monday, February 23 in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Boulevard on the bridge near Swinney Park.

Jonny Tracy, 23 and Alisa Arseneau, 24, were killed in the crash, their bodies burned beyond recognition from flames, the Allen County Coroner said.

Jonny Tracy’s mother Colleen Mast told NewsChannel 15 the following in response to the news that Votaw had been arrested.

It doesn’t make me feel any better knowing they arrested him, besides that he might not hurt someone else’s family. He has to be held responsible for what he has done but we don’t have hard feelings towards him or hate him. He has to live with what has happened. It would help us have closure if we could know the events that led up to the crash and what happened but nothing with bring Jonny or Alisa back.

Police at the scene said three more victims from the other vehicles were taken to a hospital in “stable” condition.

Votaw told NewsChannel 15 last week that he did not cause the crash. He said he got out of his vehicle to help, but got scared.

Court records indicate Votaw has previous arrests for operating while intoxicated and endangering a person as well as driving while suspended.

Votaw is being held at the Allen County Jail and his bond is set at $30,000.