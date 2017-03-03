Job fair set to place laid-off workers and public

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Wells County Chamber of Commerce and Wells County Economic Development will host a job and career fair from 4-7 p.m. March 9 at the Arts Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 W. Water St., in Bluffton.

The fair, which will also include internship opportunities, is largely designed for workers at PendaForm, which recently announced the impending layoff of 75 people. But the event is open to anyone looking for work.

Twenty-six companies and staffing agencies have signed up to participate in the fair. They represent a variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, and transportation.

Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast are assisting Wells County with the event.

“Wells County employers are struggling to fill vacancies in a variety of positions,” said Chad Kline, Wells County economic development director. “With representation from manufacturing, health care and more, this job fair will allow anyone seeking a career to meet a variety of companies in one place.”

The fair is free to jobseekers, who should be prepared to be interviewed and have in hand a resume.