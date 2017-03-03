FWPD: Search warrants net 3 arrests, $2,400 cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit executed simultaneous search warrants Thursday night.

According to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks, both warrants were the result of one investigation.

The first warrant was served in the 3600 block of Ferndale Drive around 8 p.m. The second was served in the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard.

At the Ferndale home, police found more than nine pounds of marijuana, over three grams of heroin, and $600 in cash, according to Brooks.

25-year-old Brian A. Stacy and 25-year-old Samantha D. Yoquelet were arrested on multiple charges. Both Stacy and Yoquelet were initially charged with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and dealing marijuana.

At the Portage Boulevard police discovered less than a gram of heroin, more than 30 grams of marijuana, and $1,800, according to Brooks.

46-year-old Louis Simmons was arrested an initially charged with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

No other details were available.