Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – Indoor Winter Market

Parkview Field

1301 Ewing Street

9 am – 1 pm

The Fort Wayne Farmers Market will be open from 9-to-one Saturday, at Parkview Field.

ReNewal: Art of All Abilities at First Presbyterian Gallery

First Presbyterian Theater

300 W Wayne St.

Regular Hours through April 23rd

ReNEWal: ART of All Abilities is a showcase at the First Presbyterian Gallery, with a spotlight on the work of local artists with disabilities. It is running during normal hours through April 23rd

IPFW is hosting the work of Photographer, Elizabeth Opalinek. They will feature her Amish series as well as a wide variety of her other work. It’s running at the Visual Arts Gallery 8 am to 9 pm and 10 am to 5 pm this weekend.

Moments in Time: Reflecting on the Human Spirit Featuring the photographs of Elizabeth Opalinek

IPFW/Visual Arts Gallery

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd

Regular Hours through March 26th