Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – Indoor Winter Market
Parkview Field
1301 Ewing Street
9 am – 1 pm
The Fort Wayne Farmers Market will be open from 9-to-one Saturday, at Parkview Field.
ReNewal: Art of All Abilities at First Presbyterian Gallery
First Presbyterian Theater
300 W Wayne St.
Regular Hours through April 23rd
ReNEWal: ART of All Abilities is a showcase at the First Presbyterian Gallery, with a spotlight on the work of local artists with disabilities. It is running during normal hours through April 23rd
IPFW is hosting the work of Photographer, Elizabeth Opalinek. They will feature her Amish series as well as a wide variety of her other work. It’s running at the Visual Arts Gallery 8 am to 9 pm and 10 am to 5 pm this weekend.
Moments in Time: Reflecting on the Human Spirit Featuring the photographs of Elizabeth Opalinek
IPFW/Visual Arts Gallery
2101 E. Coliseum Blvd
Regular Hours through March 26th