FDA approves first drug to limit frequent waking to urinate

U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to reduce nighttime trips to the bathroom.
The treatment is a nasal spray intended for adults who wake up at least twice at night to urinate.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday the spray — called Noctiva — is not approved to treat all causes of frequent nighttime urination, so doctors must determine the cause and best treatment for each person.
It is approved specifically for a condition caused by such things as chronic heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes and bladder and prostate problems, as well as some medications.
