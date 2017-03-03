Chicago, ZZ Top, Beach Boys on Foellinger Theatre concert series lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rockers Chicago, ZZ Top and The Beach Boys are among the acts scheduled to perform at the Foellinger Theatre this summer.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department on Friday announced a 15-night schedule that includes Kansas and cover bands Pink Droyd and Hotel California, among others. The parks department said it is also working to add up to four additional shows to its series, including The Barenaked Ladies.

“This concert season promises to be outstanding,” said Parks Director Al Moll. “We are grateful for our sponsors who help make it possible to offer such competitive ticket prices.”

Tickets for *most shows will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 8 a.m.

The summer series trumpeted by city officials includes the following shows:

Chicago on May 18

Kansas on May 19

ZZ Top on May 30

Christopher Cross with special guest Stephen Bishop on June 10

Pink Droyd presented by Science Central on June 16

Former Journey lead vocalist Steve Augeri on June 17

Billy Joel tribute band The Stranger on July 1

Blue Oyster Cult with guest Mark Farner on July 7 (*ticket sale date not finalized)

The Lettermen on July 8

The Bee Gees tribute band Stayin’ Alive on July 22

Hotel California on July 29

The Beach Boys on Aug. 3

The Spinners on Aug. 12

The Beatles tribute band BritBeat on Aug. 19

Happy Together on Aug. 23