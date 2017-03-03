Cazzola returns from AHL, Schaafsma placed on injured reserve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets will face Wheeling again this weekend on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum when the Nailers visit for a 7:30pm faceoff Saturday and again Sunday at 5 p.m.

Last Sunday the Komets clipped the Nailers 4-3 to take a 2-1-0 season series lead with the pair of games this weekend in Fort Wayne remaining. The Komets are riding a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) and nine-game home point streak (8-0-1). The Komets enter the weekend in second place in the Central division trailing first-place Toledo by eight points with third-place Quad City on the Komets’ heels eight points back.

The Nailers have also been idle this week until tonight when they skate at Indy before making the trip to Fort Wayne Saturday. The Nailers are in the middle of a seven-game road tour and are 0-3-1 after the first four games of the trip.

Cazzola is back— Forward Mike Cazzola has been released from his AHL PTO with Binghamton is expected to return to the Fort Wayne lineup Saturday. The skater made his AHL debut appearing in three games with the Senators. Cazzola was loaned to Binghamton on Feb. 23 and missed three Fort Wayne games. Cazzola leads the Komets (tied with Kyle Thomas) with 37 assists and ranks second with 57 points after 50 games.

Schaafsma placed on I.R.– Player/assistant coach Jamie Schaafsma has been placed on the injured reserve with an effective date of Feb. 13. Schaafsma has missed eight games to date due to injury and has netted 13 goals and 49 points in 40 appearances this season.