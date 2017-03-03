3/3 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the final Highlight Zone of the season, we may have saved the best for last.

At Charger Fieldhouse it was North Side beating Northrop, 67-47. Following a sluggish performance against DeKalk on Tuesday, the Legends played better against Bruins. Jaylen Butz and Keion Brooks Jr. combined for 39 points to advance to the sectional final. Northrop’s Richard Robertson scored 24 points on the evening and surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

In the late game, Snider topped the host Carroll, 50-41. The Chargers failed to make a field goal in the first quarter but rallied in the second half. Malik Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Panthers.

North Side and Snider will play for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

In 4A action at Wayne High School it was Huntington North falls to Muncie Central, 44-36.

In the nightcap 4A No. 11 Homestead knocks out Wayne, 60-54.

Homestead and Muncie Central will play at 7 p.m. tomorrow for the sectional championship.

At Elkhart Central High School Goshen topped Elkhart Memorial 65-56 while Warsaw beat Elkhart Central 71-36.

Warsaw and Goshen will now play in the sectional title game at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

In 3A sectional semifinal action at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium it was New Haven that took down Bishop Dwenger 67-51 in the first game of the night.

Angola beats Garrett, 46-31.

Angola and New Haven will square off for the sectional crown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Down in Decatur 3A no. 12 Bishop Luers blew out Mississinewa, 71-50.

In the late game Columbia City upset host Bellmont 59-50.

Columbia City and Bishop Luers will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow to decide the sectional title.

At Wawasee High School, West Noble played spoiler and beat the host Warriors, 42-38.

In the second game it was Fairfield upsetting 3A no. 3 NorthWood, 59-51

West Noble and Fairfield will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

2A fans at Woodlan’s Elmer Strautman Gymnasium saw Churubusco beat Woodlan, 75-60.

Meanwhile, the late game it took triple overtime as Eastside beat Canterbury, 58-56.

Churubusco and Eastside will play at 7 p.m. Saturday to determine the sectional winner.

One of the state’s top games on paper to place at Oak Hill High School on Friday as 2A no. 8 Southwood 60-52 tops 2A no. 3 Oak Hill. Carson Blair led the way with 16 points while, Matt Nose had 15, Dallas Holmes scored 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Peyton Trexler put up 11 in the upset victory.

Manchester 59-36 pulled away from Rochester.

Southwood and Manchester will play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

At Westview High School it was LaVille beat Bremen 57-38 while Central Noble pulled out the 46-42 over Westview.

Central Noble and Bremen will play at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

In 1A hoops at Bethany Christian High School 1A no. 7 Blackhawk Christian cruised past Lakeland Christian 87-51.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Park Christian took down Hamilton 64-34.

Blackhawk Christian and Lakewood Park will square off for the sectional crown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.