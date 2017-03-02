VP Pence pledges to ‘lift weight’ of Obamacare

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence pledged to small business executives in Ohio Thursday that the Trump administration will “lift the weight of Obamacare off American families and businesses.”

Accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Pence told more than 20 business people that he brought assurances from the president that the administration will “repeal and replace Obamacare,” drawing applause from around table at Frame USA in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Springdale.

He said he had spoken earlier to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who has expressed concern about those who gained Medicaid eligibility through the overhaul. Pence said the administration will assure that “the most vulnerable … are seen to and taken care of.”

Some protested from across the street. One sign read, “They are lying.”