TRAA paramedics spot smoke, rescue 6 from burning house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of eagle-eyed TRAA paramedics spotted smoke coming from a house on West Rudisill Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The duo were riding in their ambulance headed to their post when they thought they saw fog. They realized it was too cold for fog and discovered smoke coming from a home at 434 West Rudisill. The two paramedics told NewsChannel 15 they jumped out of the squad and started banging on windows and doors.

They were able to get two adults and four children out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

Fort Wayne firefighters were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. and found fire in the attic. Fire officials said they initially had difficultly getting to attic because of limited access. The flames were put out by 2:16 a.m.

FWFD said no one was hurt and fire damage was moderate to the home. The two-story home also had moderate water damage and minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.