Mad Ants claim former Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough is heading to the Summit City.

Hansbrough has been claimed by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from the NBA Development League’s available player pool.

An all-American at North Carolina, Hansbrough was selected by the Pacers with the 13th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. After four productive seasons as a reserve for the Pacers Hansbrough signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. After two seasons in Cananda he played the 2015-16 NBA season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Hansbrough is expected to suit up for the Ants on Friday when they host Westchester at 7 p.m.