FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have acquired the returning player rights to guard Marquis Teague and the Blue’s 2017 NBA D-League third round draft pick.

In exchange Fort Wayne sent Oklahoma City a 2017 NBA D-League first round draft pick, which the Mad Ants had acquired from a previous trade with the Maine Red Claws.

Teague is an Indiana native, having played high school basketball at Pike. He played his college ball at Kentucky.