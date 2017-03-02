LaGrange Co. K-9 officer passes away

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – LaGrange County K-9 Officer Tyson died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, according to LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos.

The department made the announcement on it’s Facebook Page Thursday afternoon.

The statement said Tyson served alongside his handler, Corporal Brian Emelander for nine years. The two patrolled the county assisting other deputies with clearing buildings, confiscating illegal drugs, and making numerous apprehensions over the years.

Tyson was 10-years-old.

Sheriff Campos said Emelander and Tyson worked their last shift together Wednesday.

Hundreds of people on Facebook have shared their condolences and support to the department and Emelander.