Indiana contracting duo records emotional tribute to 2 slain teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana contractors who rose to national fame with their songs on social media released a track and video Wednesday in tribute to two slain teens who were found dead last month.

Music videos from The Singing Contractors have been watched millions of times on Facebook and YouTube.

The duo, longtime friends Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett, also shared a photo of the suspect police are looking for.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area on the afternoon of February 14 near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

Authorities have released a grainy suspect photo they say was captured from video recorded on one of the girls cell phones shortly before they were killed. An audio recording of a man’s voice was also released.

Audio file of voice captured on Liberty German’s cell phone:

https://lintvwane.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/delphi_male_voice_loop.wav

The reward fund for information was nearly doubled Wednesday to $200,000.

Local businesses and the public are welcome to contribute to the reward money. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

If you have any information, the tip line for this case is now being handled by the FBI: 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALLFBI). Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information. Information is also being accepted through email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be submitted anonymously.