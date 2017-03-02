Headwaters Park ice rink to close for season Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Headwaters Park Ice Rink will close for the season Sunday.

More than 28,000 skaters were counted at the outdoor rink this season, according to Geoff Paddock, director of the Headwaters Park Alliance. The total broke the previous attendance record of 27,227 set two years ago.

All told, more than 300,000 skaters have enjoyed the rink since it opened in November 2003.

“This has been a record-breaking season,” said Paddock in a news release. “Thanks for the many patrons who have made this a great success.”

The rink will close for the season at 8 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen in November for its 15th season.

You can still skate at the Headwaters Park Ice Rink:

Friday from noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.