Hansbrough hoping to provide punch to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants are hoping Tyler Hansbrough is a fast learner, as the former Pacers forward arrived in Fort Wayne for his first practice with the Ants on Thursday.

Hansbrough, the 13th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, is expected to play Friday night when the Mad Ants host Westchester at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

Hansbrough was acquired by the Mad Ants yesterday via waivers.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native played four seasons with the Pacers averaging 19.6 minutes, 4.8 rebounds, and 9 points.

Following his time with the Pacers, Hansbrough joined the Toronto Raptors in 2013 through the 2015 season.

Most recently Hansbrough played with the Charlotte Hornets for the 2015-16 season.

Through his seven years in the NBA, Hansbrough has averaged 17 minutes per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 points.