Fort Wayne’s Konchar named All-Summit League First Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected as The Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s nine head coaches, sports information directors and select media members. Regular season league champion South Dakota was honored with the Coach of the Year (Craig Smith) and Transfer of the Year (Matt Mooney) awards.

Omaha’s Tra-Deon Hollins earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive season while North Dakota State’s Dexter Werner collected the second Sixth Man of the Year award of his career. Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi was named Freshman of the Year.

Daum is the second Jackrabbit Player of the Year selection (Nate Wolters, 2012-13) after averaging a Summit-best 27.8 points per intraleague contest. He ranked second in league play with 3.1 three-point field goals per game and 8.1 rebounds per outing. His overall scoring average of 24.9 points per game ranks second in NCAA Division I and is currently the fifth-best figure in league history and best since 2011-12. Daum totaled an NCAA D-I high 51 points on Feb. 18, becoming just the second player in the past 20 seasons to top 50 points and 15 rebounds. In January, he became the only player to score over 40 points, pull down 10 rebounds and make 10 three-pointers in a game this season.

Smith guided the Coyotes to their first Summit League title, winning it outright after being tabbed seventh in the preseason poll. USD is the first team in Summit League history to go from an eight seed or lower to the top seed the next season.

Mooney led the Coyotes and ranked third in The Summit with 21.1 points per league contest after transferring from Air Force. Defensively, he ranked second with 2.6 steals per game.

Hollins became the first player to win back-to-back defensive awards after leading The Summit with 3.5 steals per game in intraleague play. He is the NCAA active career leader in steals per game and ranks among the top-five nationally this season.

Werner also made history as the league’s initial two-time Sixth Man of the Year after earning the honor in 2014-15. He averaged 13.7 points per league game and ranked fifth in both rebounds per game (7.6) and field goal percentage (.578) in league play.

Nzekwesi avareged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per league contest as a freshman at ORU.

Joining Daum, Hollins and Mooney as first team All-Summit selections are South Dakota’s Tyler Flack (18.2 points per game in nine league contests), Fort Wayne’s John Konchar (league-leader in rebounding with 9.7 per league contest and three-point field goal percentage at 59.6 percent), and North Dakota State’s Paul Miller (20.1 points per league game).

All nine teams were represented with an all-league honoree on the first, second, or honorable mention lists. Omaha led the way with three selections, including one each on the first, second, and honorable mention squads. With a pair of first team honorees, league champion South Dakota paced five teams that placed a pair of all-league selections.

The Summit League Tournament begins Saturday, March 4, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., and will be available across multiple platforms on Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. Eight teams will vie for the NCAA Tournament automatic bid, which goes to the winner of the championship game on Tuesday, March 7, on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. (CT).

2016-17 LEAGUE AWARDS

FIRST TEAM

Name, School Pos. Yr.

Mike Daum, South Dakota State F So.

Tyler Flack, South Dakota F Sr.

Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha G Sr.

John Konchar, Fort Wayne G So.

Paul Miller, North Dakota State G Jr.

Matt Mooney, South Dakota G So.

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Amigo, Denver C Jr.

Garret Covington, Western Illinois G Sr.

Mo Evans, Fort Wayne G Sr.

Marcus Tyus, Omaha G Sr.

Dexter Werner, North Dakota State F Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Darell Combs, IUPUI G Sr.

Matt O’Leary, IUPUI F Sr.

Albert Owens, Oral Roberts F Jr.

Joe Rosga, Denver G So.

Tre’Shawn Thurman, Omaha F Jr.

ALL-NEWCOMER

Trey Burch-Manning, South Dakota F So.

Trey Dickerson, South Dakota G Jr.

Mitch Hahn, Omaha F So.

Matt Mooney, South Dakota G So.

Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne G Jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Smith, South Dakota

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Dexter Werner, North Dakota State

TRANSFER OF THE YEAR

Matt Mooney, South Dakota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts