Feds to hold news conference regarding violent street gangs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The United States Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne has scheduled a news conference for 1:00 p.m. where information about “ongoing investigations into violent street gangs in Northeast Indiana” will be discussed.

Various Fort Wayne media outlets, including NewsChannel 15 were informed of the news conference Tuesday afternoon. No other details were included other than that the event will take place at the Federal Courthouse located in downtown Fort Wayne.

Gang activity has been attributed to many crimes in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities with the Fort Wayne Police Department adding additional resources to its Gang and Violent Crimes Unit following a record number of homicides being committed in Allen County in 2016.

The FBI has also engaged in law enforcement efforts in the area in recent years as part of its Safe Streets Violent Crimes Initiative.

