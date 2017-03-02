Dons hopeful for long run in Sioux Falls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dakotas have never been kind to the Fort Wayne basketball program, but the Mastodons are hoping to flip the script at this year’s Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.

The preseason favorite to win conference, the Dons stumbled in league play and will go into the tournament as the no. 6 seed. Fort Wayne faces no. 3 seed Omaha at 9:30 p.m. Fort Wayne-time Sunday in the first round at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha sports a 16-13 overall record while Fort Wayne is 19-11.

The Mavericks and Mastodons played twice during the regular season, with the Dons winning both times: 80-78 on January 4 in Omaha and 108-101 in overtime February 11 at the Gates Center.