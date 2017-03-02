DNA tests show imprisoned Indiana man didn’t commit ’92 rape

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man who’s spent nearly a quarter-century in prison is seeking to have his rape conviction vacated after DNA tests show he wasn’t the assailant.

A joint motion filed Wednesday by Delaware County prosecutors and attorneys with the Innocence Project who represent 60-year-old William E. Barnhouse asks a judge to set aside his convictions.

Barnhouse was accused of attacking a Muncie woman in 1992.

The Star Press reports DNA tests performed last year found another man’s semen on her pants and body.

The joint motion notes the testing had excluded Barnhouse as the source of the semen recovered in that crime.

He was found guilty but mentally ill of rape and criminal deviate conduct in December 1992 and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

