Distributor unveils Yuengling beer ahead of statewide release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Yuengling beer will soon be available to buy in the state of Indiana.

Ahead of the release, Five Star Distributing in Columbia City hosted an unveiling party for the beer at the Embassy Theatre Thursday.

D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. reached an agreement last month with wholesalers, including Five Star along with Indiana Beverage and Monarch Beverage to start selling the beer in the state.

Yuengling is the oldest and largest craft brewer in the U.S. but is only available in 19 states. Indiana will be the 20th state when the beer is made available to the public on March 6. Packaged better will be available in April.

The roll out will begin with three brands, the flagship Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan.

*Video courtesy Photojournalist Jake Weaver.

