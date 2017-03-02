Chargers surge to Memorial Cup title in 13-2 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll left no doubt who the best team in the city was this season as the Chargers rolled to a 13-2 win in the city tournament title game, clinching the Memorial Cup for the third year in a row.

Carroll 13, Leo 2

Carroll

G: Thornson 3, Fisher 3, Stoody 2, Ramsey 2, Hartley 2, Sandberg

A: Duffus, Dess, Thornson 2, Pollock, Stoody 3, Ramsey 3, Hartley, Sandberg 2

Saves: Grinstead 18

Leo

G: Manning, Connor Bonecutter

A: Decker, Connor Bonecutter

Saves: Vlot 27

Pre-Game Awards

5th place scoring: Spencer Sandberg, Carroll (22 goals, 25 assists, 47 points)

4th place scoring: Connor Bonecutter, Leo (28 goals, 20 assists, 48 points)

3rd place scoring: Nick Decker, Leo (25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points)

2nd place scoring: Jared Lamothe, Bishop Dwenger (33 goals, 32 assists, 55 points)

1st place scoring: Nick Ramsey, Carroll (30 goals, 29 assists, 59 points)

2nd place goaltending: Issac Hyde, Carroll (1.76 GAA, .869 save percentage)

1st place goaltending: Clayton Grinstead, Carroll (1.51 GAA, .915 save percentage)

1st All City Team (voted by head coaches, cannot nominate player from own team)

F: Jared Lamothe, Bishop Dwenger

F: Brenden Lambert, Summit City

F: Adam Stoody, Carroll

D: Nick Ramsey, Carroll

D: Austin Ryan, Summit City

G: Clayton Grinstead, Carroll

2nd All City Team

F: Connor Bonecutter, Leo

F: Nick Decker, Leo

F: Spencer Sandberg, Carroll

D: Zack Hartley, Carroll

D: Brendan Hensley, Bishop Dwenger

G: Ron Frank, Bishop Dwenger