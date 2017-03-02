Chargers surge to Memorial Cup title in 13-2 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll left no doubt who the best team in the city was this season as the Chargers rolled to a 13-2 win in the city tournament title game, clinching the Memorial Cup for the third year in a row.
Carroll 13, Leo 2
Carroll
G: Thornson 3, Fisher 3, Stoody 2, Ramsey 2, Hartley 2, Sandberg
A: Duffus, Dess, Thornson 2, Pollock, Stoody 3, Ramsey 3, Hartley, Sandberg 2
Saves: Grinstead 18
Leo
G: Manning, Connor Bonecutter
A: Decker, Connor Bonecutter
Saves: Vlot 27
Pre-Game Awards
5th place scoring: Spencer Sandberg, Carroll (22 goals, 25 assists, 47 points)
4th place scoring: Connor Bonecutter, Leo (28 goals, 20 assists, 48 points)
3rd place scoring: Nick Decker, Leo (25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points)
2nd place scoring: Jared Lamothe, Bishop Dwenger (33 goals, 32 assists, 55 points)
1st place scoring: Nick Ramsey, Carroll (30 goals, 29 assists, 59 points)
2nd place goaltending: Issac Hyde, Carroll (1.76 GAA, .869 save percentage)
1st place goaltending: Clayton Grinstead, Carroll (1.51 GAA, .915 save percentage)
1st All City Team (voted by head coaches, cannot nominate player from own team)
F: Jared Lamothe, Bishop Dwenger
F: Brenden Lambert, Summit City
F: Adam Stoody, Carroll
D: Nick Ramsey, Carroll
D: Austin Ryan, Summit City
G: Clayton Grinstead, Carroll
2nd All City Team
F: Connor Bonecutter, Leo
F: Nick Decker, Leo
F: Spencer Sandberg, Carroll
D: Zack Hartley, Carroll
D: Brendan Hensley, Bishop Dwenger
G: Ron Frank, Bishop Dwenger