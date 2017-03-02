2 sentenced for roles in quadruple homicide at drug house

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a quadruple slaying at an Indianapolis drug house.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday that Valencia Williams was sentenced to 55 years in prison for one count of murder and Anthony LaRussa was sentenced to serve 44 years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Walter Burnell, Jacob Rodemich, Kristy Sanchez and Hayley Navarro were shot to death Feb. 20, 2014, during a robbery for drugs and cash.

Kenneth Rackemann was sentenced last April to four consecutive life terms without parole for the murders and 20 years for robbery.

Court records have shown that Rackemann directed Williams to kill Navarro after he ran out of bullets.

Samantha Bradley previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. She awaits sentencing.