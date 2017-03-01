Video: Storm damage in southwest Indiana



EVANSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) Powerful storms caused damage overnight in parts of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky and southeastern Illinois.

An Evansville TV station captured video of the damage in the small Indiana town of Poseyville where several homes and buildings were destroyed.

A number of trees fell on I-69 near the town of Griffin, Indiana closing parts of the interstate for a while.

In the Illinois town of Crossvile, emergency crews found the body of a man who went missing during the storms. Authorities say his home was destroyed and his wife was hospitalized.